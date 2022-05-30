Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 75.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEIC traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,288. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

