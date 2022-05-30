Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.15. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $9.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

