Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

VNTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. 15,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

