Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will report $745.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.75 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $747.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK opened at $178.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $164.96 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

