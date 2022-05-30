Brokerages Expect AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ earnings. AgriFORCE Growing Systems posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of AGRI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRI. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

