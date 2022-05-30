Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.71.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

