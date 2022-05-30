Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $33.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $134.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $136.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.93 million, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $147.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.
NASDAQ BMRC opened at $33.24 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.