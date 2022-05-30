Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $622.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

