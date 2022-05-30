Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.40. 773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

