Brokerages Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Corsair Gaming reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of CRSR opened at $16.32 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,440 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

