Brokerages Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.02. Corsair Gaming posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.70. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,574.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after acquiring an additional 492,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 932.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

