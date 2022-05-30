Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.05. 818,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,355,824. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 96,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.