Brokerages Expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Diversey reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSEY opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.15. Diversey has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

