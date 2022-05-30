Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,199 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,737,000 after purchasing an additional 219,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

