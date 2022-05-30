Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.86 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) to post sales of $557.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.00 million and the lowest is $547.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $475.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

NYSE:EXP opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,782,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.