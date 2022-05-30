Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

