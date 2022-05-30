Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $4.18 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.48 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.45.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $531.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

