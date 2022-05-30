Brokerages Expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to announce $3.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year sales of $14.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $57,574,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.