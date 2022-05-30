Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Premier Financial stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,493. The firm has a market cap of $954.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 995.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

