Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.16. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,897. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.40. ProAssurance has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

