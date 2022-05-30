Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.31. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.87. 18,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,316. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

