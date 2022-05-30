Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

