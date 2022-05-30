Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.14 Billion

Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) will post sales of $12.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.20 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $12.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $51.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.19 billion to $56.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America cut their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

