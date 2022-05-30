Brokerages Expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Traeger reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Traeger has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $549.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

