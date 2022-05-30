Brokerages Expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Traeger reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Traeger.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.
Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Traeger has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $549.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.
About Traeger (Get Rating)
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.