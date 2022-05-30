Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $12.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

