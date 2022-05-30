Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Target Price at $74.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode by 29.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

