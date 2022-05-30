Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bumble by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after acquiring an additional 308,158 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bumble by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -414.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.