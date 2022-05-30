Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$18.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

