BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

BWXT opened at $51.75 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,193 shares of company stock worth $1,254,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.