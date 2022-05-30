BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 37.8% in May

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYDDY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.63. 312,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,143. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28.

Get BYD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.