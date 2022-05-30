C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to report $6.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the highest is $6.95 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $26.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $27.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $25.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

