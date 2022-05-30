C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 996,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $360.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

