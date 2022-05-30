CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CAIAF remained flat at $$42.77 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.