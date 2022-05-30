CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $284.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CACI International has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.13 and its 200-day moving average is $275.36.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.