Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,949. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%.

In other Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 680,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 931,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,139 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

