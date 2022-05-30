Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in May

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,600 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 642,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

CXBMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

