Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALA. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

