Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $29.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. Camtek has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Camtek by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Camtek by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

