Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for EQTEC (LON:EQT)

EQTEC (LON:EQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s current price.

Shares of EQT opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.70. EQTEC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

In other news, insider Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden purchased 2,083,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,831.82 ($26,213.44).

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

