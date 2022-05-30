Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,471,400.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.08, for a total value of C$1,471,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,138,501.68.

Scott Gerald Stauth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total value of C$2,087,800.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$86.49. The company had a trading volume of 382,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$37.82 and a 52-week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$87.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.27.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.