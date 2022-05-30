Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy Sells 9,500 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total transaction of C$823,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$87.04. 1,231,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,404. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$37.82 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.09.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

