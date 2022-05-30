Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in May

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the April 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DCNNF opened at 0.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.14.

About Canadian Palladium Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

