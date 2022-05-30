Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in May

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the April 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DCNNF opened at 0.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.14.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

