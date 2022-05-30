Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBWBF. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

