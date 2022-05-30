Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CWB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

CWB stock traded up C$0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.74. 336,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,795. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$30.00 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.41.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

