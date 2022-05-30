Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB opened at C$30.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$30.00 and a 12 month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40. Insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217 in the last quarter.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.