Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.72 on Monday, reaching C$30.74. 336,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,795. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.41. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$30.00 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.