Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.86.

CWB stock traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.74. The company had a trading volume of 336,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,795. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$30.00 and a one year high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.41.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08. Insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

