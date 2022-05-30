Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.74. The company had a trading volume of 336,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,795. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$30.00 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40. Insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.