Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$39.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.86.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.74. The company had a trading volume of 336,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,795. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$30.00 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Insiders sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217 over the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

