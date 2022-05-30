Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cowen

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cowen to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGC. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. 927,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $26.96.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 53.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 87.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

